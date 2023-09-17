Tonto Dikeh Challenges Naira Marley Over Mohbad’s Tragic Passing

Tonto Dikeh

In a recent social media outburst, popular Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh, has aimed at singer and music executive, Naira Marley, in the wake of the tragic death of Mohbad, his former signee.

Naira Marley had broken his silence about Mohbad’s demise, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the young artist’s death.

He inquired about the events leading up to Mohbad’s passing, the nature of his illness before receiving an injection, and the absence of an autopsy.

Tonto Dikeh, however, did not mince words in her response.

She criticized Naira Marley for his inquiries, especially considering the allegations made by the late Mohbad before his death.

Mohbad had previously accused Naira Marley of sending individuals to harass and assault him, even going so far as to suggest that Naira Marley should be held responsible if anything happened to him.

Tonto Dikeh lambasted Naira Marley for attempting to portray himself as innocent in the situation and questioned the authenticity of his statements.

She emphasized that justice should be pursued diligently, urging Naira Marley to refrain from deceiving her and other Nigerians.

Her statement on social media read, “Is Naira Marley playing with us? What the Fk is that letter you posted? Who are you asking questions? Where is Larry Sam you sent to frustrate Mohbad with cutlazz (and people were thinking it’s cane…Look well)… I will suggest You better SHUT UP (you look prettier with your mouth closed anyway) and keep dancing on Snapchat while we seek justice. The last thing you will want to do is TAKE (US) MOHBAD’s FANs FOR A FOOL.”

The exchanges highlights the growing tension and scrutiny surrounding the circumstances of Mohbad’s untimely passing and the relationships within the Nigerian music industry.