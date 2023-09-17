Actress Ahoufe Patri Allegedly Expelled From University Of Cape Coast

Actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, known as Ahoufe Patri has shared a candid revelation about her university education and the unexpected turn that shaped her career.

In an interview with Hitz FM, Ahoufe Patricia disclosed that she was expelled from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) after just one year of study due to academic struggles. She acknowledged failing her courses as the reason for her expulsion, emphasizing that it was no joke.

Reflecting on her past, she admitted that, as a young student at the time, she hadn’t been fully committed to her studies.

However, she expressed regret for not taking her education seriously during that period.

“I failed my paper. That is the truth. I feel like, at that time, I was really young. I really wasn’t paying attention to my studies. I regret that now, but that’s what happened,” she said.

“That brought me back to Accra; I went to NAFTI, and that’s where it all started for me. So I feel like everything happened for a reason,” she added.

Despite the setback, Ahoufe Patri believes that everything happens for a reason.

Her expulsion from UCC brought her back to Accra, where she eventually found her calling in acting.

She enrolled in the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Accra, which marked the beginning of her successful career in the entertainment industry.