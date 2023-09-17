Reggie Zippy’s Ex-Wife Shuts Down Claims Of Denying Access To His Children

Reggie Zippy And Edith Ward

An allegation that musician Reggie Zippy has been denied access to his children following his divorce from ex-wife Edith Ward has been shut down.

According to Edith, it was not true. Reggie earlier made the allegation when he took to social media to assert that he had been unjustly deprived of the opportunity to be a part of his children’s lives.

The one-time lovebirds were married for 15 years before their divorce in August 2023. Their separation has garnered significant public interest.

Edith Ward who denied the allegation labeled it as a complete fabrication and asserted that no court has issued any orders denying Reggie Zippy access to their children.

“Which UK court has ordered no contact, please? And which court case was heard? Please let me know because, as far as I am concerned, I have not engaged in any child custody battle,” Edith Ward reportedly stated.

She also urged individuals and the media to investigate the validity of such claims before reporting on them.

The divorce between Reggie Zippy and Edith marked the end of what was once a seemingly harmonious and enduring marriage, raising questions and concerns about the welfare of their children.