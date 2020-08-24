I’ll Never Insult Volta Chiefs – Letsa

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa

Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa says his reverence for the Chiefs and people of the Volta region will not permit him to respond to allegations made by President of the National House of Chief, Togbe Afede XIV.

He said “I am sorry. With the reverence that I have for our chiefs, I can’t and won’t engage in a public argument with Togbe Afede.”

This response follows allegations by Togbe Afede that he (Dr. Letsa) and the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu had insulted and embarrassed Chiefs in the region during a confidential meeting with the President last Friday (August 14, 2020).

Sin of Government Officials

According to him, their conduct as well as that of other government appointees contributed greatly to the problems of the Volta Region to the extent that they “tell lies against the very people whose interest they are supposed to advance.”

Togbe Afede said this at his Palace in Ho, on Sunday, August 16, 2020 when Voltarians from the Banda area in the Bono Region met him and other chiefs in the region to narrate allegations of intimidation during the just ended voter registration exercise.

Togbe who is also the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State in Ho in an audio of the meeting widely circulated in the Volta region and on social media hinted that he had led some Chiefs in the region to present their concerns regarding allegations of intimidation along border communities in the Volta region during the just ended voter registration exercise.

The meeting also covered other concerns the chiefs had regarding development among others, DGN Online has gathered.

Details of the meeting are scanty, however Togbe Afede alleged that “the Volta regional Minister described all the chiefs of the Volta Region as members of the NDC” and also suggested that “chiefs were acting as observers for the NDC during the just ended voter registration exercise.”

He also accused the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu who has been endorsed by chiefs in the Hohoe constituency for facilitating several development projects there, of saying that “the Chiefs and people of the Volta Region do not accept that Voltarians in Togo and Benin are not Ghanaians and until we do so, the problems of our region will not be solved.”

These claims, the eminent Chief described as grave lies and falsehood peddled against the chiefs.

He was also unhappy that the government appointees stated that it was tough for the governing NPP to operate in the Volta Region which is the stronghold of the opposition NDC.

Response From Letsa

The two government officials mentioned by the eminent Chief have declined commenting on the allegations due to their respect for the chiefs.

The Regional Minister, Dr. Letsa in particular said his respect for the chiefs and people of the region will not permit him to engage in a public argument, particularly when the issue at hand relates to a “confidential meeting with the president.”

He said “I’ve sworn an oath of secrecy and meetings held with the President are not to be discussed in public.”

More so, the issues discussed at the said meeting were inconclusive, hence ongoing. “As I understand it, the meeting held with the President was confidential and ongoing and any argument on the radio will jeopardise those discussions.”

He has therefore assured the people of the region that the interest of the region will continue to be his focus irrespective of the challenges associated with the job.

He further asked all citizens of the region, including politicians to give the chiefs in the region their utmost respect and support as their role is critical for the progress of the region.

Dr. Letsa also entreated the media, friends and relatives to exercise restraint in discussing the issues in a manner that endangers the relationship between political leaders and Chiefs in the region.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)