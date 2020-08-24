Hushpuppi’s Alleged Girlfriend Dumps Him

Hushpuppi and his alleged girlfriend. Hushpuppi’s alleged girlfriend

and new boyfriend (right)

Amirah Dyme, an alleged girlfriend of Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas, known popularly as Hushpuppi, has revealed her new boyfriend.

Miss Dyme and Hushpuppi were said to have been dating in Dubai where they met each other before the Nigerian alleged fraudster was arrested, Daily Post Nigeria reported.

Dyme is also an Instagram model.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai a few months ago for money laundering and internet fraud.

The alleged fraudster has since been transferred to a correctional facility in the US.

A few days after he was apprehended, Amirah Dyme threw a shade at him for “stealing” the money used to sponsor his extravagant lifestyle.

This sparked a lot of reactions from Nigerians. She has dumped him as she now displays her new man on Instagram.

She wrote, “I’d never make him choose between me and his PlayStation. I’m just gon hurt myself.”

Meanwhile, Hushpuppi continues to be in detention in the USA.

He was on June 10 arrested alongside some of his associate in Dubai by a combined team of Dubai police and operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).