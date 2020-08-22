I’ll Not Jeopardize Ghana’s Peace For Elections – Nana Assures

President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged to sustain the peace in the countrt during and after the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to him,

the peace of Ghana will not be jeopardized by him in the run up to, during and after the 2020 elections.

The Ghana project can best be achieved in unity, tolerance and mutual respect, the President said.

He gave the assurance while delivering the keynote address at the launch of the 2020 manifesto of the NPP on Saturday August 22, this year.

He therefore called on other political parties to help him ensure the peace the country is enjoying is sustained.

By Melvin Tarlue