Leave Free SHS Alone – Nana Tells Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo has told former President John Mahama to focus on another social intervention programme and leave the Free Senior High School (SHS) alone.

He said the Free SHS and TVET cannot be trusted in the hands of Mr. Mahama.

According to him, Mr. Mahama and his NDC government over a period of eight years rubbished the Free SHS and free TVET programmes.

Interestingly, he said, Mr. Mahama has made a U-turn that once re-elected, he will allow Free SHS and TVET to stay.

He stated that the former President cannot and should not be trusted with the Free SHS and TVET programmes and thus he must focus on other initiatives.

“Your Excellency please try another one.

Your credibility on this one is zero. Free SHS and free TVET cannot be trusted in your hands,” he told Mr. Mahama.

Mr. Akufo-Addo made the comments at the launch of the NPP 2020 Manifesto on Saturday August 22 in Cape Coast.

According to him, the NPP government has

succeeded in equitable distribution of projects, meaning that every part of Ghana has been touched by Government’s socio-economic programs.

He said that his government has delivered value for money.

By Melvin Tarlue