We Continue To Be Grateful To Central Region – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) continues to be grateful to the people of the Central Region for endorsing the party in 2016.

He said the Region overwhelmingly endorsed the NPP in the December 7, 2016 elections for which reason the party remains grateful.

He made the remarks in his speech at the launch of the NPP 2020 Manifesto in Cape Coast on Saturday August 22, this year.

In 2016, the NPP won 19 out of the 23 Constituencies in the Central Region.

By Melvin Tarlue