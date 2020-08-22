We Want To Reduce Cost Of Power – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the NPP Government is looking at measures to reduce the cost of electricity in Ghana.

According to him, the NPP government is working to reduce the cost of power.

He stated that about 40 percent of the power that is produced is lost from the ECG perspective.

Reducing the loses, he said, will reduce the cost of electricity.

He made this known as he read out the summarized version of the 2020 manifesto of the NPP.

The Manifesto was launched on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Cape Coast.

He said the government will introduce a remote sensing technology, to monitor power transmission.

With the technology, he stated, it will be impossible to steal power from ECG.

According to him, the government of the NPP when voted into power again, will work to make Ghana an industrial hub.

He noted that the government will also work to make Ghana a hub of automobile in West Africa.

He said the government will initiate a scheme that will see to the leasing of commercial vehicles to commercial drivers.

He indicated that there are four initiatives that the government intends to undertake to improve access to credit, including the recapitalization of the transport sector, leasing of capital equipment by state agencies instead of buying same, among others.

