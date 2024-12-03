I’ll Return To The Shrine If Bawumia Doesn’t Win – Mama Pat

Mama Pat

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, formally Nana Agradaa and popularly known as Mama Pat, has declared she would renounce Christianity and return to her former life as a fetish priestess if her prophecy about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia winning the 2024 presidential election does not come true.

In a video shared on social media, Mama Pat, who is the founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church, claimed to have received a divine revelation confirming Dr. Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, as the destined winner of the December 7, 2024, elections.

“It has already been destined that Dr. Bawumia will win the elections,” she said. “So whether or not you vote for him, he will still win. Why not vote for him? I’m not here to do politics; I’m just trying to tell Ghanaians the vision God has given me. I believe in God and whatever He tells me to be the truth.”

The evangelist, who converted to Christianity from a controversial past as a fetish priestess, stated that her faith in God hinges on the fulfillment of this prophecy.

If Dr. Bawumia does not emerge victorious, she says it would prove her revelations false, prompting her to return to her former spiritual path.

“If Bawumia does not win, then it means I’m not serving the correct God and that whatever revelation I believe is fake,” she declared. “If that’s the case, I will go back to the shrine and serve the gods. Mark my words.”

Nana Agradaa’s statement has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many questioning her claims and motives.

While some followers expressed support for her prophecy, others criticised her for mixing religion with politics and setting such a drastic ultimatum.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is vying to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo, has not commented on the evangelist’s declaration.

The upcoming election remains a highly anticipated and closely contested event, with the stakes higher than ever for all parties involved.