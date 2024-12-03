Many Musicians Aren’t Connecting With Fans – Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage, has highlighted the importance of artistes forging deeper connections with their fanbases, stating that music alone is not enough to sustain relevance in today’s industry.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Shopping The Sneakers podcast, Tiwa Savage emphasised that building relationships with fans helps them connect to an artiste’s life beyond the music, creating a lasting bond that keeps them engaged.

“It’s not just about the music; it’s your fanbase and your brand,” Savage said. “You’ve to think of your fashion. You’ve to be relatable. A lot of times, artistes are just putting out music; they are not really connecting with the fans.”

She pointed to her colleagues Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy as examples of artistes who have successfully cultivated strong fanbases by being relatable and engaging with their supporters. According to Tiwa, their ability to remain in conversations, even when not releasing new music, stems from the connection they have established with their audiences.

“If you look at Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, they have established relationships with their fanbases. They love their lifestyles; whether they are dropping a song or not, they are in the conversation. So it’s really important to build a fanbase. You are only as good and strong as your team,” she added.

Tiwa Savage, often referred to as the “Queen of Afrobeats,” is known not only for her chart-topping hits but also for her influence in fashion and her strong rapport with fans across the globe.

Her statement has sparked discussions about the evolving role of artistes in engaging with their audiences beyond just producing music.

As Afrobeats continues to gain global prominence, Tiwa’s insights serve as a reminder that success in the industry requires a balance between artistry, branding, and fan engagement.