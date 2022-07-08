Illegal Chainsaw Operators Arrested

THE FORESTRY Service Division of the Forestry Commission in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region, have arrested eight illegal chainsaw operators who were felling trees at the Tano Offin Forest Reserve.

They are Attah Abeka, 30; Prince Abeka, 17; Shaibu Frank, 17; Nkrumah Isaac, 25; Dawuni Attah, 20; Prince Opoku, 17; Ali Issah, 24; and Yaw Opoku, 30.

Five chainsaw machines were seized from the suspects who are currently helping the police at Nkawie in their investigations.

Chrisantus Nifasoyir, Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Manager of Forestry Service Division of the Forestry Commission, who spoke to the DAILY GUIDE, said his team made up of the Range Supervisors, Rapid Response Team and some Forest Guards managed to arrest the suspects through an intelligence system.

He said the suspects were grabbed at about 4:00pm on Monday, July 4, 2022, when the team proceeded to the scene while they were busy cutting down the trees.

They would be processed for court to face prosecution after the police have completed their investigation, he said.

Mr. Nifasoyir cautioned the general public to desist from illegal felling of trees in the area, activities which he said impacts the climate negatively.

He also appealed to all to help monitor and protect the forest reserves in the country.

“I appeal to all stakeholders to collaborate effectively and efficiently with Forestry Commission to safeguard forest reserves from depletion since the government and private individuals have made huge investment towards the safety of the forest reserves,” he continued.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi