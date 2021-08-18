I’m Not A Ritualist – Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam

Tamale-based hiplife/dancehall artiste, Mujahid Ahmed Bello, popularly known as Fancy Gadam, has reacted to comments alleging that he is a ritualist.

The award-winning artiste, who rose to fame with the hit song ‘Total Cheat’ which made waves in the country, said all those accusing him of being a ritualist should be seen as distractions.

In 2018, some fans of Fancy Gadam who were going to the Tamale Airport to welcome him and his Nigerian counterpart, Patoranking for a mega show scheduled for Saturday, June 30, 2018 had an accident and eight people lost their lives.

The accident occurred when a vehicle conveying some of the teeming fans, collided with an oncoming vehicle that had a tyre burst, causing the driver to veer off the road.

Soon after the accident, a section of music fans started spreading rumours about him being a ritualist.

According to him, he was extremely hurt when people called him a ritualist after the accident. He revealed that he nearly quit music after the accident that ended the lives of some fans in the northern part of Ghana.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, Fancy Gadam declared that he is not a ritualist and he didn’t kill his fans for any occultic powers, adding, “The reality is that I just organised a show and an accident happened.”

The artiste, who is one of the most celebrated music icons in the Northern Region, and has a huge fan base who constantly support his shows said, “I’m not into money rituals or any rituals, I believe in Allah and I pray five times daily. I just give thanks to the Almighty Allah for whatever happened to me.”

He indicated that he is back now to continue from where he stopped with more hit songs to entertain his fans in Ghana and beyond.

In 2018, he was adjudged winner in the categories of Hiplife Song of the Year and Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year with his hit song, ‘Total Cheat’ at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Ever since he joined the music industry, he has had collaborations with popular musicians like Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Patoranking, among others, and popularly referred to as the ‘King of the North’ in the music industry.

He has also appeared on many musical concerts held in the country and performed with music stars like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Samini, among others.

