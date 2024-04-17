I’m Not Afraid Of Real…Guardiola Brags

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he “doesn’t fear” 14-time Champions League winners Real Madrid ahead of their quarterfinal second leg.

City have faced Real Madrid in each of the last three seasons, knocking them out in the semifinals a year ago but losing at the same stage in 2022.

Real Madrid have reached at least the last four in 11 of the last 13 seasons, but Guardiola insists he’s not concerned about their stellar record in the competition ahead of the make-or-break game at the Etihad Stadium today.

“I don’t fear them,” Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday. “I respect them a lot. I’ve faced them many times. I respect Real Madrid and if I say I’m scared of them, I would be false.

“There’s the rivalry, you want to beat them and do well. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. But I’m not scared of them and if they beat me — as has happened many times — we will say congratulations and wish them well.”

After last week’s 3-3 draw in the first leg at the Bernabéu, there have now been 23 goals in the last five meetings between the two teams.

City beat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad in the semifinal second leg last season, but Bernardo Silva insists this version of Carlo Ancelotti’s team is better.

“Two different seasons, and it never happens the same game in football again,” said Silva. “I feel Madrid is stronger this season than last season. That was my feeling when we played them at the Bernabeu [last week]. For sure they will want a bit of revenge [for the result in Manchester last season] so it will be a very difficult game.”

After making history last season by becoming the only second English team to win a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble, City remain on course to repeat it this year.

Two consecutive trebles would make Guardiola’s side a contender for the title of the greatest club team in history and Silva has admitted that the prospect is providing motivation for the City squad.

“In one week we could be out of all the competitions but we are fighting for it,” he disclosed.