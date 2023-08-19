I’m Not Angry With Mzgee– Mr. Logic

Showbiz pundit, Mr Logic born Emmanuel Barnes has denied claims that he is angry with Mzgee, host of UTV’s United Showbiz program, following their banter on the show last weekend.

Last Saturday while making a submission on a topic about challenges faced by local artistes in breaking boundaries within the international music market, Mr Logic was interjected by Mzgee in a manner many people have described as not cool.

She asked Mr Logic, a regular panellist on the show to wrap up his comment because people might be yawning at home just as co-panellist A Plus was yawning during the Saturday show.

However Mr. Logic didn’t take the comment lightly as it led to hot exchanges between them.

Speaking with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Fm, he downplayed claims that he was angry with Mzgee.

According to him, he wasn’t.

He explained that he was not happy with how Mzgee interrupted his submission.

He, therefore, needed to correct her, which he did.

“I don’t know what I have done to Mzgee, but sitting in the seat as a panellist, lots of people have been asking me if I had done anything to offend her. This is not the first time something like this has happened. I don’t remember doing anything to her.

I remember when she was with Media General, she used to call me to panel her show on short notice. I never saw any such disrespect from her. It was when she got to UTV when I started noticing certain behaviours towards me,” he said.

“She said sorry to me and I said sorry to her. I have taken the matter off my mind. I have let go because these things happen, I am not angry at her, I was just not happy with what she did on the show but it’s all good now,” he added.