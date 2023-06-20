I’m Not Guilty – Kumasi Cop Denies Killing Girlfriend

In a shocking turn of events, Ahmed Twumasi, a police inspector attached to Manhyia who in a rage gunned down his side chic, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi sprayed his girlfriend, 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah at Adum, a few meters away from her house in the Ashanti Region, pleaded not guilty during the committal proceedings held at the court.

The state attorney read out the brief facts of the case in court, to which Twumasi responded with his plea of not guilty to the charge of murder.

While Twumasi refused to answer any other questions without his lawyer present, he stated that he would call witnesses as needed.

The state attorney presented evidence, including the service pistol allegedly used in the crime and CCTV footage capturing the scene, as part of the committal process, outlining Twumasi’s alleged involvement in the crime.

The suspect has been committed by the Asokore Mampong district court to stand trial at the high court starting July 13, 2023 at 10am.

The high court will now take full charge of the trial.

Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maa Adwoa was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi on 20th April, 2023.

The case has been under investigation since the unfortunate incident occurred, and the accused has been in police custody awaiting trial.

However, during the recent hearing, Twumasi denied the charges levied against him, leaving the court and the victim’s family stunned.

Victoria Dapaah’s family had expressed outrage over the incident, demanding justice for their daughter.

They had been hopeful that the accused would plead guilty, and the trial would proceed without any further delays.

The case has garnered significant attention from the public, with many expressing their concern and outrage over the increasing cases of violence against women.

The court has assured the public that justice will be served, and the accused will have a fair trial.

The case has been adjourned until the next hearing, and the accused will remain in police custody until then.

The victim’s family has expressed their disappointment over the outcome of the proceedings but remains hopeful for a positive outcome in the future.

By Vincent Kubi