Asamoah Gyan Retires From Football

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has formally announced his retirement from professional football.

He made the announcement while speaking at The 30th Afreximbank Annual Meetings at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday evening.

Gyan said “I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer’s career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears… it is time… that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, it is time. It is time to hand the jersey and boots in glory as I officially retire from active football.”

Gyan, who is now 37 years old, began his professional football career with the Ghanaian club Liberty Professionals in 2003. He went on to play for several clubs across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including Sunderland, Udinese, Al-Ain and Kayserispor.

He is the all-time leading scorer for the Ghana national team, with 51 goals in 109 appearances. He also represented Ghana at three World Cups, in 2006, 2010 and 2014, and was the captain of the team during the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

Gyan’s retirement announcement has been met with tributes from across the football world, with many of his former teammates, coaches and opponents expressing their admiration for his skills and achievements.

Fans have also taken to social media to pay their respects to Gyan, with many describing him as one of the greatest footballers to ever come out of Africa.

Gyan has indicated that he plans to stay involved in football in some capacity, possibly as a coach or mentor for young players.