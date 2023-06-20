Sarkodie Allegedly Breaks Silence On Yvonne Nelson Love Affairs

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

In a shocking revelation, renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has spoken out about his affair with actress Yvonne Nelson, per a report sighted.

The news has been trending on social media, sparking a wave of public interest and debates.

Yvonne Nelson recently unveiled her new book titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON,” where she openly discusses her past experiences and personal life. In the book, she discloses that she had an abortion in 2010 after becoming pregnant for the then up-and-coming musician, Sarkodie.

At the time, Sarkodie was based in Tema Community 8 and was still on his journey to success in the music industry. This revelation has left many Ghanaians outraged, as they criticize Sarkodie for not taking responsibility for the pregnancy.

The book launch took place on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Peduase Valley Resort and saw a significant turnout of industry players, friends, and media personnel showing their support for Yvonne Nelson.

However, some claim that Yvonne Nelson is being hypocritical in her statements, igniting a debate on social media. It seems that Sarkodie’s side of the story has now emerged, as a snippet from one of his early songs resurfaced. In the song, Sarkodie allegedly admits to telling Yvonne Nelson to terminate the pregnancy, praising her for not asking for any financial compensation.

Moreover, Sarkodie revealed that their relationship was not particularly serious, as they only slept together twice. This information provides some insight into their dynamic and adds another layer to the evolving story.

The public is now divided on this issue, with some condemning Sarkodie for his alleged actions, while others point out that Yvonne Nelson had a choice in the matter. The controversy surrounding this affair continues to gain attention on social media platforms, with heated debates and discussions taking place.

Both Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson have yet to publicly address the recent developments.

However, it is clear that this revelation has sparked a significant amount of public interest, further fueling the ongoing conversation about relationships, responsibility, and women’s rights.