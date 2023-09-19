I’m Not Guilty– Nam1 Denies 39 Fresh Charges

Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 who is the CEO of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, has denied 39 fresh charges levelled against him by the State.

NAM1, who was representing Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult, denied any wrongdoing in all the 39 charges.

The 39 counts comprised of a count each of selling gold contrary to section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703, Operating a deposit-taking business without a license contrary to section (1) and 22 (1) of the Banking and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) and Inducement to invest contrary to section 344 of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992),

The others include 22 counts of Defrauding by false pretense contrary to section 131 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), seven counts of fraudulent breach of trust contrary to section 128 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and seven counts of Money Laundering contrary to section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

The defence has made a plea for bail for the accused, which will be considered after presenting the case’s facts.

NAM 1 was slapped with the new charges after he asked Menzgold customers to make payment of GH¢650 for verification before their locked up funds will be released.

Interestingly, he reversed the decision to require former clients to purchase a verification access card in order to verify transactions and validate claims after strong backlash from customers and the public.

By Vincent Kubi