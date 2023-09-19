Let’s Keep Clean Campaign- Bawumia

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has declared his intention to keep his campaign for the NPP flagbearership election free of attacks and insults.

Speaking to party stakeholders in Goaso and Asutifi in the Ahafo Region, he emphasised that his focus was on sharing his ideas and the achievements of the NPP government.

Dr. Bawumia believes that a contest of ideas rather than insults would be in the best interest of the party.

The Vice President went on to say that he has cautioned his campaign team not to resort to personal attacks, even if he is attacked by other contestants.

“I don’t believe in attacking my opponents and I won’t do that because it will be toxic and won’t be good for our party,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“This is an internal contest to elect our flagbearer, so why should I attack my opponents or say something against our party? I am running a very decent campaign. I am selling my ideas to delegates and I do that with decorum, with humility, with respect and without mentioning anybody’s name.”

“This should be a contest of ideas not insults. So I have told all my staff not to insults or attack anyone. They should stick to sharing my vision and message to delegates. I have told them that even if I am attacked or insulted, they, should not respond because I am a unifier.”

According to him, it would be toxic to the party and has urged them to stick to sharing his vision and message with the delegates.

He reiterated that he is running a decent campaign and that any attempts by his opponents to throw mud at him or the NPP party will be in vain.

Dr. Bawumia’s principles of a clean campaign have won him admiration from various stakeholders in the NPP party.

He has been described as a unifier who seeks to bring all the party’s members on board to achieve one goal of retaining power in 2024. Many NPP delegates have praised his stance, saying that it shows that he is a leader who respects the democratic process.

The NPP primaries are expected to be a fiercely contested race, with many bigwigs in the party expected to throw their hats in the ring.

Dr. Bawumia is seen as the leading contender in the race and his latest remarks show that he is ready to do it with dignity and respect for his opponents.

The NPP hopes that all the contenders will follow his lead and keep the contest clean.

By Vincent Kubi