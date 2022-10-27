I’m Not Shy About My Natural Looks- Gloria Sarfo

Actress Gloria Sarfo has responded to people making fun of her no make-up photos saying she is not shy to show off her natural looks.

According to her, she would never be shy about who she truly is.

The popular Kumawood actress who has crossed over into the English sector of the film industry made the statement days after she was trolled on social media over her looks without make-up.

Earlier reports claim there is an ongoing TikTok challenge where users of the social media platforms emotionally express how they are not appreciated despite trying their possible best.

Gloria allegedly took part in the challenge and in a video without make-up vented out her anger over the unappreciative nature of the people in her close circle. But it was her face without make-up that got all the attention.

In an Instagram post to respond to the trolls, she wrote; “WCW. Now here’s a REAL NO MAKEUP showreel of myself!!! I’m not shy to show how I came into this world. I’ve never been, and I won’t be, So feed your eyes, people, yes you especially.

Do you want more? Well, I have more.”