I’m Powerful, I’ll kiss guys, beautiful women – Trump Downplays Coronavirus

President Donald Trump has declared power over Coronavirus.

He took to the pulpit at his campaign rally to once again downplay the gravity of the novel Coronavirus pandemic in the United States despite the fact that he recently positive for the virus alongside his wife Melania.

During his first rally since recovering from the coronavirus, Mr. Trump called on Americans not to be afraid of the coronavirus.

The rally was held on Monday night at Sanford, Florida.

The US President seized the opportunity to once again mock his Democratic Challenger, Joe Biden for being mindful about the virus on his campaign trail.

Coronavirus has killed over 214,000 people in the United States since its outbreak.

President Trump has largely been blamed for not managing the pandemic well, leading to the deaths of several thousands of people.

But he seems grossly unperturbed about the criticisms which could affect his re-election chances in November 2020.

In a 29 seconds video available to African Entertainment from the rally, Trump says “They say I’m immune. I feel so powerful. I’ll watch into that audience, I’ll walk in there, kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women.”

