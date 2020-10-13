Proposed Reforms To English Football League

Proposals have been made for some changes to be made to the English Premier League (EFL)

The changes are to expected to be effected under what the EFL calls Project Big Picture.

Below we present the highlights of Project Big Picture

• Premier League reduced from 20 to 18 clubs

• Two Premier League sides automatically relegated each season and replaced by top two Championship sides

• 16th-placed Premier League club enters play-off with third, fourth and fifth-placed Championship clubs

• EFL Cup and Community Shield abolished

• Special status for nine longest-serving Premier League clubs (big six, plus Everton, West Ham and Southampton)

• £250m immediate compensation to EFL

8.5 per cent of annual Premier League revenue to go on operating costs

• 25 per cent of the remaining revenue to go to the EFL

• Parachute payments scrapped

• £100m immediate payment to FA to cover lost revenue and to develop non-league, women’s and grassroots football

Concerns

There are concerns over the proposals by majority of the top-flight teams.

But the English FA, which has the power to veto any fundamental changes to the Premier League thanks to the ‘golden share’, is unlikely to back the proposals in their current form.

By Melvin Tarlue