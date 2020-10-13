Why I Withdrew From Race- Ama Sey Explains

Mercy Adu Gyamfi popular known as Ama Sey, incumbent Member of Parliament for Akwatia, in the Eastern Region has hinted that she withdrew from contesting as an Independent candidate because of the intervention from high profile individuals including President Akufo-Addo.

According to her, “President Akufo Addo called me, his wife called me, Chief of staff called me, Okyenhene, Juabenhene, Pastors and many other dignitaries called to speak to me. I respected them a lot, that’s why I have decided not to file my nomination form as EC closes filing today (Friday) because they are very important people to me”.

Ama Sey made this know last Friday when she officially announced her withdrawal from the parliamentary race as Independent candidate at a presser held at Bodua in the Akwatia constituency.

Explaining her ordeal to the media, she said: “I petitioned the NPP for recounting after the primaries but they ignored it however they did recounting for a candidate at Asamankese, my supporters got angry and decided to support me to contest as Independent candidate because the party was not fair to me”.

The first Akwatia female Member of Parliament who dethroned NDC Baba Jamal in the 2016 general elections was seeking a second term but lost the parliamentary primary in June by four votes to Ernest Kumi.

The MP had 223 votes as against 227 polled by her main contender.

According to Ama Sey, there were electoral malpractices during the voting process, hence calling for a recount.

“My supporters were angry. I agreed to go Independent because I was bitter however many people called me” she added.

The worried MP explained further that “it is painful to be cheated and if pains are inflicted on you and you don’t take the decision to prevent it will continue but because I have been spoken to I have decided to remain calm and rescind my decision. I know many are still angry in Akwatia I beg them to let bygone be bygone”.

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia last week snubbed President Akufo-Addo during his visit to Akwatia as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Region despite being invited.

Many supporters of the NPP in Akwatia were rallying behind the MP who lost by four votes during the NPP primary held in June this year to contest the 2020 parliamentary election as Independent candidate.

The MP suspected rigging during the primary hence calling for a recount of the ballots but was rejected.

She earlier told DGN that she had rejected the final results because four dead person names in the register had been ticked as voted.

She explained that, during the polls, a lot of malpractices took place at some of the polling stations which brought confusion at the constituency office where the final results were announced but everything was brought under control at last.

Last month, her posters and banners were splashed at all vantage points in the constituency, announcing her entry into the parliamentary race.

Senior Minister

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo who recently visited Akwatia with President Akufo – Addo commended the defeated MP for her courage in defeating NDC MP, Baba Jamal in the 2016 elections and stressed the need to rescind any decision to go independent.

President Reactions

Addressing the angry supporters, President Akufo-Addo called on them to remain calm and bury all their differences and support the NPP parliamentary candidate, Ernest Yaw Kumi.

President Akufo-Addo on his behalf assured Ama Sey of an appointment in his next government should he win the December 7th general elections.

FROM Daniel Bampoe