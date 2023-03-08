I’m Proud Of Roads Built By My Gov’t- Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his administration has built more roads than any other government in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

He indicated that the majority of monies borrowed have gone into the construction of roads.

“Mr Speaker, I am proud of the amount of work that we have done, especially in the road sector. Roads constitute the largest number of questions asked in this House by Members of Parliament; a large amount of the monies we borrowed are for road construction. Shall we dare stop constructing roads?

“Mr Speaker, I would like to state categorically that this Government has built more roads than any government in the history of the 4th Republic, and Mr. Speaker, the details of all these roads are attached in the annex to this message. I have done so because, last year, when I made a similar pronouncement, I was met with howls and gasps of incredulity from the Minority benches, and so I thought it’s appropriate, this time, to present it as an annex to the statement, which will be part of Hansard,” President Akufo-Addo said when delivering the State of the Nation address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8.

Besides the construction of roads, the President said his administration has implemented successfully a National Identification System with the Ghana card, constructed more railways than any other government in the Fourth Republic and established the Zongo Development Fund to address the needs of Zongo and inner-city communities.

He also stated that his government have constructed more infrastructure in the Zongo Communities than any other government in the Fourth Republic.

By Vincent Kubi