Let’s use technology to develop ourselves from today – Female enterprenuer tells ladies

Humul Khrusum Tahiru

For many young people, the thinking is that their development will largely depend on the state or family support, contrary to the call by the Founder of AquaBolg Foundation and Proprietor of AquaBolg Mineral Water, Humul Khrusum Tahiru, as the world marks International Women’s Day.

Madam Tahiru believes that in as much as that state and family have their roles to play in the development of people, much more depends on the individual seeking to develop him or herslef and to have a brighter future.

On the occassion of the International Women’s Day, Female Enterprenuer and Educationist has called on young ladies especially, wishing to develop themselves to take advantage of the social media to search and follow genuine role models and possibly create friendships that would help them derive positive life and career lessons from them, either online or personal coaching by these role models.

She also advised young ladies to envisage the future they desire and start taking personal actions to achieve them. She spoke exclusively to the Daily Guide in Bolgatanga to mark the day.

This year’s International Women’s Day celebration is on the theme, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,”.

According to madam Tahiru, one technology that does not discriminate on gender basis or social status is the Social Media, saying “…many women have benefited so much from this medium and i will urge more young women to rather learn on the social media and not to expose themselves for people to take advantage of them.”

The theme seeks to throw light on the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and developmental needs of women and girls.

“Anything you can imagine and execute in your mind, can be done in reality. We always say, Rome was not built in a day; yes, it took years of imagining, planning and several actions by individuals and the state, to have the beautiful Rome we see, hence the coinage of the proverb.

Many of the women we see doing wonderful things in academia, agriculture, engineering, medicine, the entertainment and media industry, manufacturing and even sports, thought about their current positions and worked hard towards it, and today, they and their families are enjoying.”

Humul Khrusum Tahiru and the AquaBolg Foundation have played various roles in rural areas in the Upper East Region to empower women and encourage out-of-school girls to get back to school. There are many school girls that get period support for the Foundation to enable them aquire basic needs such as sanitary pads and others to stay happily in school.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah,, Bolgatanga