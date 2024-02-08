I’m Ready To Serve– Bawumia To Ghanaians

Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says he is ever ready to work when given the nod as the next President by making meaningful impacts and transformation on the Ghanaian people.

According to him, ‘’I am eager to serve. I am ready to work. I am determined to make a difference; a positive difference. I will work for you and with you; with honesty and integrity; with wisdom, and decisiveness’’.

In his address to the nation in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, to unveil his vision and priorities for Ghana ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections, Dr. Bawumia touted his accomplishment as Vice President and what Ghanaians can expect from him if given the mandate as president of the republic.

He explained that ‘’I have clarity in my mind as to what I want to do from day one if you make me President. I will not ask for a honeymoon to cool off and think about what to do with the responsibility you would give me. I am prepared and ready to work if you give me the opportunity’’.

‘’You know what I stand for. You know my vision. My vision is all about fulfilling your mission. I believe in the ingenuity of the Ghanaian. Together, we can succeed in building a progressive society of possibilities, enterprise, compassion, open opportunities, and shared prosperity for every Ghanaian, born rich or poor, born in the north or the south, born Christian or Muslim, born girl or boy’’ he added.

Reflecting on his tenure as vice president, he acknowledged the challenges faced by the nation upon assuming office in 2017, stating that Ghana’s economy was in a state of decline, with pressing issues such as dumsor, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth unemployment demanding urgent attention.

Dr. Bawumia however, noted that despite inheriting a difficult economic situation, he and his team embarked on a clear and decisive program to stabilize the economy, improve social services, and drive industrialization.

He added that through strategic initiatives such as free education, enhanced social protection, and support for farmers, significant progress was made in key economic indicators, setting the stage for sustainable growth and development.

The NPP flagbearer underscored that he is focused on addressing the needs of marginalized communities, such as the Zongo Communities, adding that his vision for the future is grounded in a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to create a better tomorrow for all Ghanaians.

-BY Daniel Bampoe