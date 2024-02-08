No Interview Appointment With Alan, Sefa Kayi Clears Air

Accusations of government interference and pressure to cancel an interview with independent presidential candidate John Alan Kyerematen have been denied by radio show host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Sefa Kayi, who hosts the program Kokrokoo on Peace FM, refuted claims that management of the radio station had been forced to cancel the interview with Kyerematen.

A flyer advertising the interview was widely circulated on social media, but Kyerematen later announced that the interview had been canceled due to circumstances beyond his control.

Following the cancellation, various messages on social media accused the government of orchestrating the decision.

However, Sefa Kayi addressed the claims on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, stating that there was never an arrangement for an interview in the first place. When questioned about the cancellation, Sefa Kayi explained that Alan’s team had indeed reached out to him for an interview, but no agreement had been reached due to scheduling conflicts. Despite this, Alan’s team circulated the flyer announcing the interview for Monday.

Sefa Kayi questioned the possibility of being manipulated by the government to drop the interview, stating, “I was not around, and I was called from Alan’s office that Alan wants an interview. I told them I am not around and that Nana Yaw Kesse is in my stead, but they insisted they wanted me to host the interview. So I told them that I am not around and that I will resume work on Monday, which is February 5, so when I resume, then we see the way forward. End of conversation.”

With Sefa Kayi’s denial, it appears that there was never a planned interview with Alan Kyerematen in the first place, contradicting the claims of government interference. The true reason behind the cancellation remains uncertain.

By Vincent Kubi