I’m Sceptical About New Faces After Poisoning – Ibu

Popular Nigerian actor, Mr Ibu has stated that he is now usually sceptical whenever he is around new faces.

He made the statement after recent reports that he was poisoned.

The actor who has been poisoned on several other occasions is now being conscious who he hangs with.

He told the Sunday Scoop that, “these days, I am usually sceptical because I later found out that it was somebody I had helped in the past who poisoned me.”

Okafor, who is still undergoing treatment in Abuja over the poison in his system added, “If not for God, the result would have been bad. As I speak with you now, I am still being treated somewhere in Guzape, Abuja.” The actor also tasked the government to do more in providing security for filmmakers.

He said, “I expect the Federal Government to act on this. Whether we like it or not, we (actors) are serving the government. The movies we make are for the benefit of the general public. If the government wants to better protect us, they can do it.”