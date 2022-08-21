I’m Sorry, Please Forgive Me- Amerado To Shatta Bandle

Rapper Amerado has rendered an apology to self-acclaimed rich man and socialite, Shatta Bandle for dragging him into his lyrical battle with fellow rapper, Lyrical Joe.

In one of his diss track to Lyrical Joe titled ‘Sin No More’, Amerado told Lyrical Joe that “you act like an animal, it’s not your fault because I helped you.

“International rapper, the number of songs you have composed does not match up to the number of teeth in Shatta Bandle’s mouth.”

Shatta Bandle was however not enthused about the lines in the song, hence he sent a strong warning to Amerado to keep him out of his fight while he reacted to the rapper in a video in circulation.

“Amerado, let me warn you, if you are fighting someone, don’t bring me inside. For the f**k you went to f**k your mother. You think that you are grown. “Be careful, I am a rich man. I don’t enter beggar’s matter. F**k you. Just because you have gone to marry your grandmother you think you are grown. You are a fool. You are mad,” Shatta Bandle added.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday night, Amerado apologised to Shatta Bandle for involving him in the lyrical.

According to him, he was sorry because it was needless to involve Shatta Bandle in the fight.

“I want to say a big sorry to my big bro. I know I’m taller than you but you are older than me. Please forgive me,” he stated.

Last week both Amerado and Lyrical Joe have been in the trends over which of them is a better following their fight for supremacy.

Amerado is currently the reigning Best Rapper of the Year at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, while Lyrical Joe won the Best Rap Performance award at the 23rd VGMAs. Both events were held in 2022.

The two of them have been seeking to prove who is a better rapper than the other and music followers are left with no choice but to support their battle.

The beef started after Amerado was crowned Best Rapper at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards months ago.

Lyrical Joe released a song to express his displeasure at the organisers, stressing that even Amerado knows he did not deserve the award.

Although some expected Amerado to reply at the time, he refused to until now that he decided to respond.

They both released about four songs each to attack each other.

Amerado released ‘Kyibom’, ‘Ponky Joe’, ‘Sin No More and ‘Lyrical Josephine while Lyrical Joe also released ‘Baboon’, ‘Mute’, ‘Kwabena Numbers’ and ‘Abaduaba Ameliar’.

