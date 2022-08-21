Akuapem Poloo Joins Friday Muslim Prayers

Socialite Akuapem Poloo last Friday joined Muslim congregational prayers to walk the talk on her public declaration that she has converted to the Islamic faith.

The video vixen and entrepreneur, born Rosemond Brown, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 first announced her conversion to Muslim.

According to her, the decision to become a full Muslim was because her son is a Muslim.

“Mind you, my son is nine years and he is a Muslim.

I got married to a Muslim; that should tell you that I know what I’m doing. I’ve known the Islamic religion for years, and most of my friends are Muslims. I have a lot of Muslim friends so I love Muslims and the Islamic religion,” she said at the time.

On Friday, true to her words on converting, she was at the mosque to perform the customary Friday prayers known as Jummah.

In a video she shared on Instagram after the prayers, Poloo could be seen at the mosque wearing a white thobe to match her lace ‘hijab.’

The video showed her performing ablution before proceeding to the inner perimeter of the mosque for prayers.

In the mosque, she was given a warm welcome, during sermon time.

“May Allah bless her. May Allah strengthens her against all criticisms,” the Muslim leader who was speaking on the microphone prayed for her.

“Alhamdulillah, just because it’s Friday, my first in Mosque. So happy the love is deep. I felt blessed when my name was mentioned out loud while teaching was going on,” Akuapem Poloo also wrote under her video on Instagram on Friday.