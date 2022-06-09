I’m sorry for accusing my son of assault – Tereo Marghuy

Tereo Marghuy, father of Tryron Marghuy, a Rastafarian student of Achimota School, has apologized over a video circulating on the internet.

He said the allegations he made in the video about his son assaulting him was not supposed to come out.

Mr. Marghuy said he had a disagreement with his son and he only shared the video to some of his closest friends and it got leaked.

Speaking to Citi News after the family met with Child Rights International over the allegations and threats he made, Tereo Marhguy said the incident won’t happen again.

“All what happened shouldn’t have happened. We should cool our tempers and sort it out. It is rather unfortunate it came out and people have formed their impressions. If it has really hurt anybody, I am really sorry. I apologise to everybody that something like this had to happen. He just held my hand, and we were struggling.”

In the said video, Tereo said Tyron assaulted him when he intervened in a disagreement with his sister.