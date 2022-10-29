I’m Sorry For Calling Mzbel A Former Artiste- Abeiku Santana

Ace radio presenter Abeiku Santana has apologized to songstress Mzbel for calling her a “former artiste.”

In an earlier chat with a young musician called Chief One, Abeiku expressed shock when Chief One mentioned he would love to work with Mzbel.

This was after he asked the musician who he would want to collaborate with.

When Chief One mentioned Mzbel, he responded, “Huh, Mzbel! Former artiste Mzbel. She is a former artiste.“

The shock and description didn’t however sit well with Mzbel who took to Facebook live to brand Abeiku Satana as a saboteur of her career for many years.

“I started doing music about 18 years now and one of the people who have dedicated their time to sabotaging me and backbiting me but turn around and smile with me and act as if they support me is Abeiku Santana. Abeiku Santana is one of the few people in our industry, if you come as a new artiste and didn’t go under him or suck up to him to be on your team, they will sabotage you,” she alleged in her video.

Abeiku has since been trending on social media with social media users trolling.

Friday morning, he took to his Instagram to share a photo of Mzbel and apologised to her for the description.

He wrote: I am sorry for calling Mzbel a former artiste.”