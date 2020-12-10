I’m Unwilling to Accept Fictionalized Results Of A Flawed Election – Mahama

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, former President John Mahama, has stated that he is unwilling to accept a fictionalized results of a flawed elections.

He made this known in an address to the nation on Thursday, night, December 10, 2020, a day after he was declared the loser in the December 7, 2020, presidential elections. He secured 47.359% of the valid votes cast.

Incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo won his second term bid after securing a 51.59% of valid votes cast.

But Mr Mahama said the “results have strangely been declared for the NPP.”

According to him, “these results are flawed and discredited.”

He said the NDC won 140 parliamentary seats.

“We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC parliamentary majority”, the former President threatened.

He stated that there was no doubt that every Ghanaian from across the country voted for change and did so both in the parliamentary and presidential elections.

He said he was a staunch believer in democracy.

When in 2016 at the end of his first full term, he respected the will of the people when he lost.

He said if Ghana was to progress as a nation, the sacred verdict of the people must be respected.

He recounted that the nation went into the elections this year with assurances from the EC that the elections will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Unfortunately, he said, that has not happened.

He said it was cleared from the votes that were legally cast that the NDC won the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He stated that from all indications, it was clear that numerous steps were taken to manipulate the results of the elections.

He said the Electoral Commission was used in manipulating the results of the elections.

Prior to Election Day, he recounted that there were incidences where thumb-printed ballot papers for President Akufo-Addo were discovered.

According to him, he was extremely proud of the NDC parliamentary candidates who have earned for themselves the title of “giant elephant killers.”

By Melvin Tarlue