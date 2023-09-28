I’m Willing To Be Investigated Over Mohbad’s Death -Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley, has conveyed his willingness to cooperate with authorities for an investigation into his alleged involvement in the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

However, he has stipulated a crucial condition – his safety must be guaranteed by security agencies.

The ongoing controversy centres on accusations that Naira Marley sponsored individuals who harassed and threatened Mohbad after the singer departed from Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music, under controversial circumstances in 2022.

These allegations have prompted calls for an investigation into Naira Marley’s role in Mohbad’s untimely demise.

In an interview with Reno Omokri on Wednesday night, Naira Marley addressed the matter, asserting his readiness to submit to an investigation, but only if his safety could be assured.

He revealed that he had been out of Nigeria since August 31, 2023, and learned about Mohbad’s death through social media.

Naira Marley clarified Mohbad’s status with Marlian Music, stating, “Two, He [Mohbad] has left Marlian Music since… I don’t know the particular date but since 2022, he has left Marlian Music. We’ve not stopped him from dropping music or anything. He has been working with one PR [firm] or something like that ever since.”

Expressing shock and grief upon hearing about Mohbad’s death, Naira Marley vehemently denied any involvement in the tragic event, asserting, “If you’re blaming me, how did I kill him? I have nothing to do with his death or whatsoever.”

The rapper reiterated his commitment to the truth and called for a focus on investigating the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death, emphasizing his own lack of culpability. He said, “I’ve nothing whatsoever to do with his death.”

However, Naira Marley did express concern for his safety, stating, “I am willing to return to Nigeria to answer questions if the police can guarantee my safety.”

He also vehemently denied any association with a cult, stating, “I don’t belong to any cult. I don’t know what a cult is. I have been running away from all these people. I’m actually anti-cult.”