BREAKING: Suspected Terrorists Enter Ghana Through Fatchu In Sissala West District

In a shocking development, it has been reported that suspected terrorists may have entered Ghana through the community of Fatchu, located in the Sissala West District, according to report.

The police received intelligence from their counterparts in Burkina Faso regarding the presence of these individuals in a hideout near Fatchu.

However, by the time the police arrived, the suspects had already fled.

Upon searching the hideout, Ghanaian authorities discovered a voter ID card, two mobile phones, an unspecified number of ammunition, clothing, and eight bicycles, among other items.

Further investigation into the mobile phones revealed pictures of men dressed in terrorist regalia, with one individual bearing a striking resemblance to the picture on the voter ID card.

Burkina Faso police have identified the person on the voter ID card as Diallo Noufou, a suspected terrorist, who is known as Abdulai Ibrahim in Ghana.

As a result of this alarming information, the security services in Gwollu have been alerted, and they are currently conducting intermittent patrols in and around Fatchu.

The situation is being closely monitored, and any new developments will be communicated promptly.

There are ongoing investigations, and authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities on individuals to the local authorities.

By Vincent Kubi