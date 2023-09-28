South Africa Grants Ghana E-Visa Status For Online Visa Applications

The High Commission of the Republic of South Africa in Ghana has released a media statement to inform all media houses that Ghana has been added to the E Visa list by the South African government.

This development implies that Ghanaian nationals can now apply for visas to South Africa online without having to visit the High Commission.

The High Commission stated that interested individuals can find all relevant information on the Department of Home Affairs website at www.dha.gov.za.

The statement also provided useful information that visa requirements, such as passport details, a letter of invitation/proof of accommodation, and a bank statement, would still be verified on arrival at the point of entry.

Additionally, the High Commission urged Ghanaians to note that passports that had been at the High Commission for more than three months could be collected at VFS Global offices.

This move is expected to make visa applications easier and less cumbersome for Ghanaian nationals who intend to visit South Africa.

The addition of Ghana to the South African E Visa list demonstrates the strengthening relationship between the two African countries.

Issued on 28th September 2023, the statement is an indication of the South African government’s commitment to improving diplomatic ties with Ghana and facilitating the movement of people between the two countries.

By Vincent Kubi