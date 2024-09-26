IMANI: From Think-Tank To Talk-Tank

Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President and CEO of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has launched another scathing attack on the DAILY GUIDE newspaper, fueled by his shadowy backers.

He says the newspaper has carried a headline, “NDC Protesters Arrested” and expresses disagreement with the tag thus, “Gutter Journalism,” and calling us incorrigible in Ewe.

Considering Franklin Cudjoe’s leadership role at IMANI Africa, one expects him to counter the newspaper’s claim about ‘Democracy Hub’ members being tied to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with concrete facts.

Instead, he resorts to his typical propaganda and rhetoric.

Cudjoe’s latest attack on our newspaper for reporting on the NDC is not an isolated incidence. His persistent and petty attempts to discredit us are counterintuitive, raising questions about his true motives.

His behaviour comes as no surprise, given his successful transition of IMANI Africa from a credible think-tank to a ‘talk-tank,’ where emotive rhetoric often supplants objective, evidence-based policy analysis.

Once revered as an incubator of innovative ideas and rigorous research, IMANI has increasingly sacrificed intellectual depth for shallow soundbites. The unfortunate transformation of this institution into “talk- tank” threatens the very fabric of informed decision-making.

Think-tanks were established to provide policymakers with data-driven analysis and expert insights. They fostered an environment where scholars and researchers could engage in thoughtful deliberation, unencumbered by the pressures of partisan politics.

However, the allure of media attention and the 24-hour news cycle has seduced IMANI into prioritising sensationalism and trivialities over substance.

Today, too many IMANI and its likes focus on generating headlines rather than rigorous research. They churn out op-eds, tweets, and talking points designed to provoke rather than enlighten.

This shift from thoughtful analysis to clickbait-style commentary has reduced complex policy issues to simplistic, partisan sloganeering.

The consequences of this “talk-tank” phenomenon are the erosion of credibility: Think-tanks’ pursuit of media fame compromises their authority and integrity; dumbing down discourse: Oversimplification of complex issues undermines meaningful public debate; polarisation: Talk-tanks amplify partisan divisions, reinforcing echo chambers rather than fostering constructive dialogue, and policy paralysis: The absence of nuanced, data-driven analysis hinders effective decision-making.

To reclaim its relevance, IMANI and its likes must rediscover their core mission: rigorous research, intellectual curiosity, and non-partisan analysis. They must focus on in-depth research over media exposure, encourage interdisciplinary collaboration and constructive debate, rather than trivialities.

We want to see specialists who can provide authoritative insights to help build our democracy, and not partisan institutions such as IMANI led by Franklin Cudjoe that focus on parochial interest, providing simplistic solutions.

Fellow Ghanaians, let us demand more from our think-tanks. Let us expect substance over soundbites, expertise over ideology, and nuance over nostalgia. Only then can we revitalise the think-tank tradition and foster a more informed, more thoughtful, and more effective public discourse than what IMANI is feeding us with.