OBA, Westco Pasta Production Facility Begins

Haissam Haroun (2nd L) and Alpaslan Özgüçlü (3rd L) flanked by OBA Global partners

A leading producer of pasta, OBA Makarna, in partnership with Westco Investment, has commenced work on the construction of the largest pasta production facility in the country.

The facility, situated on a 50,000 square metre plot in the Tema Heavy Industrial Area, will begin operations next year, marking a major milestone in Ghana’s industrial landscape.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Westco Investment, Haissam Haroun, said the production facility will bring a lasting change in the pasta production industry through the creation of employment opportunities and careers particularly for the youth.

He said, “We are committed to creating a socially responsible work environment, where employees will benefit from comprehensive medical insurance, secure retirement plan payments, and a safe and healthy workspace. We believe that investing in people is just as important as investing in production.”

He indicated that the construction is progressing steadily to set a new standard for local manufacturing with a state-of-the-art facility that will help reduce the country’s reliance on imported pasta, to enhance food security.

“As work rapidly progresses at the construction site, OBA Makarna and Westco are setting new standards for local manufacturing. Once operational, the state-of-the-art facility will reduce the country’s reliance on imported pasta, and enhance food security,” he stated

Mr. Haroun further mentioned that OBA Makarna and Westco, both noted for driving innovation and excellence, will go beyond producing pasta as they work with relevant stakeholders to create employment for sustainable development.

Construction workers on site

CEO of OBA Makarna, Alpaslan Özgüçlü, also expressed his excitement about opportunities and potential benefits the partnership would bring to the Ghanaian market, as both partners work towards producing high quality pasta.

Mr. Özgüçlü further said they would work closely with local partners to build a remarkable facility that reflects OBA Makarna’s global expertise and passion for innovation to set new benchmarks in the local food industry.

“As partners, we are committed to the wellbeing of the workforce, underscoring our vision to build more than just a factory, but about building a brighter future for Ghana,” he added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah