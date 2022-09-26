IMF Mission Revisits Ghana Today

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected in Ghana from September 26 to continue discussions with the government on policies and reforms that could be supported by a lending arrangement.

The team which will be led by Stéphane Roudet, the Mission Chief for Ghana would have engagement with the relevant stakeholders during the visit before they vacate the country by October 7, 2022.

IMF mission was in Ghana between July 6 and July 13, 2022, to assess the economic situation and discuss the broad lines of the government’s Enhanced Domestic Programme that it could support.

The IMF team met with Vice President Bawumia, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison.

The team also met with the Parliament’s Finance Committee, civil society organizations, and development partners, including UNICEF and the World Bank to engage on social spending.

Ghana is currently looking to secure a $3 billion loan from the IMF.

By Vincent Kubi