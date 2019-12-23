Independent Candidate Launches Campaign

Kofi Koranteng

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Progressive Alliance Movement (PAM), Kofi Koranteng, has launched his campaign to contest as an independent candidate in the 2020 general elections.

He made the announcement at a ceremony held at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Accra on Thursday.

In his address, Kofi Koranteng disclosed that the decision to contest the presidency is borne out of his desire to establish a “just” government based on the core principles of the Constitution.

“Today, I, Kofi Koranteng, announce my candidacy for President of Ghana with a platform that is based on the hopes and dreams for a just government as set forth in the preamble to the Constitution of Ghana,” he stated.

Outlining his plans, he said he would engage experts in various fields such as education, health, agriculture, natural resources, law enforcement, tax policies, as well as international trade “to assist in putting Ghana on a track that lives up to our basic principal to foster equality of opportunity and prosperity.”

He said the key to a just and prosperous nation is a system of strong and transparent law enforcement at every level.

Mr. Koranteng also underscored the need to revamp and modernize the Office of the Attorney General and other state institutions to curb corruption and enhance accountability.

“We must focus on revamping and modernizing all aspects of our government controlled entities. As part of Agenda 2020, we will look to expand the resources of the Attorney General to include forensic accountants who will be charged with ferreting out corruption within government agencies as well as state-owned organizations,” he stated.

On unemployment, he emphasized the need for gainful employment with a sustainable wage to be made available for citizens first, without the downward wage pressures created by illegal immigrants who come here to work.

Confessing his support for the Free SHS policy by the Akufo-Addo government, he, however, said that as a rising economic power in Africa, it is essential that we have a highly educated population that will enable Ghana and its companies to compete in the global economy.

“I want to re-examine, re-organize and streamline the National Health Insurance Scheme to provide adequate healthcare for all. Along with caring for the health of our citizens, it is time for Ghana to put in place a pension system that will provide for the aged and the disabled,” he added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio