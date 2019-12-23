Consolidate Ghana’s Peace – Methodist Church Calls

Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo

Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Paul K. Boafo, has called on all and sundry to consolidate the peace Ghana is experiencing as the New Year approaches.

In his message to the nation for the Yuletide, Most Rev. Dr. Boafo said as the world is about to celebrate the birth of Christ, it was important that all strive to live in peace.

He said 2020 is a unique year, as it is a leap year and also a year when the country will have its general election.

He said many people would be looking forward to the coming year with excitement while others would harbour fear due to the challenges of this year.

He encouraged all Ghanaians to be compassionate, friendly and to keep away from anger, hatred and not allow the poison of division to soil the nation.

He advised politicians to continue to show political maturity and avoid the tendency of using abusive language in the media and on political platforms.

“Ghana needs men and women of integrity to be in leadership position people with good reputation and let our politicians speak the truth at all times and eschew false accusation used to gain cheap political points,” he said.

Besides, he urged the media to be professional and mindful of the way they present and manage information to the general public, bearing in mind the gullibility of the many who would not analyze the information but would believe and act on the pieces of information as they are presented to them.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri