India Copies Akufo-Addo’s 1D1F Policy

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng

INDIA IS seeking to adopt President Nana Akufo-Addo’s flagship industrial programme, the One District One Factory (1-D-1-F) policy.

Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanteng, made this known on Tuesday May 7, 2019 while delivering an update report on the 1D1F initiative at the Ministry of Information.

He says he was informed last year during his visit to India that the Asian nation wanted to also implement a 1D1F programme.

According to him, “for once the big boys are also copying from us.”

He stated that Germany and the US have also expressed interest in being part of the 1D1F programme, with the US Eximbank signing a $300 million facility recently to support the initiative.

The 1D1F initiative widely advertised during the 2016 election campaign, is a major pillar of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s economic growth and diversification and jobs creation agenda.

BY Melvin Tarlue