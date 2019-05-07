PRESEC-La Cleans La To Mark 25th Anniversary

Some of the students at the La General Hospital (R) andStudents desilting the gutters (L)

The Old Students’ Association of the Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC-La), Accra, on Friday, held a clean-up exercise dubbed, ‘Sanitation Day’ as part of activities marking the 25th Anniversary celebration of the school.

The ‘Sanitation Day’ was a joint collaboration between La Mansaamo Kpee, who provided equipment, administration and students and Old Students’ Association (LAPOSA) of PRESEC-La.

Delivering a brief message to kick-start the programme, Nii Amarkai Amarteifio, former Consul to Sweden and founding member of the La Mansaamo Kpee, asked the gathering to see some of these activities as voluntary service.

He also advised the students to take advantage of every opportunity at the school to learn to prepare them for the future.

Prof. Irene Odotei, Board Chairman of the school, asked the students to ensure cleanliness at all times to avoid diseases.

Some of the areas covered in the clean-up exercise were La General Hospital, La Market, Olympia and the La Bethel Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The participants mopped the floors and desilted the drains.

The acting President of the Old Students’ Association, Nathaniel Howard, thanked all the participants and used the occasion to invite corporate Ghana and old students to come to the aid of the school.

“PRESEC-La, at 25 years, is still growing with numerous areas to cover, without your support, this school would not grow to full maturity,” he added.

By Christopher Kotei