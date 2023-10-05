India, Ghana Committed To Strengthening Partnership

S. Chinpau Ngaihte, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Indian delegation in a group

Senior Official of the India High Commissioner to Ghana, Cd’A, S. Chinpau Ngaihte has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening its economic, cultural, and multilateral-level partnerships, with the government of Ghana for mutual benefit.

Mr. Ngaihte indicated that Ghana shares a lot of cordial relations with India built on mutual respect and cooperation.

He established that the Indian government is committed to further deepening its partnership with Ghana in all sectors towards the adoption of cost-effective technologies, sharing best practices and expertise through capacity building and training programs to make a difference.

He made the statement at a brief reception for a high delegation from India in Accra, in connection with the 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Accra.

Member of Parliament (MP), Lok Sabha from Jhansi-Lalitpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh, India Anurag Sharma on his part indicated that the two countries deliberate on various sectors of mutual interest to achieve economic growth and development.

“India ranks among Ghana’s top trading partners and investors with our annual bilateral trade exceeding $3 billion. With a democratic government, rule of law, and stable political environment, India’s business and industries promise opportunities contributing to Ghana’s economic development job creation, and capacity building in sectors such as agriculture, technology, and pharmaceuticals” he added.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and MP for Suame Constituency, Ashanti Region, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also acknowledged the bilateral relations between the two countries, indicating that several treaties, agreements, economic and commercial development partnerships, and different MoUs have been signed as India is the largest destinations of Ghana’s exports.

He expressed hope that the relations between the countries will develop to benefit its citizens.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke