NHIA Repays La Polyclinic Deductions

From left: Joyce Dasah, Bernard Brown and Oswald Essuah-Mensah, Ag. Director, Corporate Affairs

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced it will repay the deductions to claims made by the La Polyclinic following the rectification of the health facilities credentials.

This was made known during a visit by NHIA officials to the health facility on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

According to NHIA Director of Operation, Coastal Belt, Bernard Brown, the polyclinic’s credentials changed when they moved to their present location to make way for the construction of the La General Hospital.

He explained that due to the smaller facility the polyclinic was relocated to, they had to change their credentials since they could no longer offer certain healthcare services.

He, however, noted that the health center continued making claims corresponding to their previous facility which led to the deductions following an audit exercise.

“So far, GH¢288,000 has been deducted from the total of GH¢1.9 million from 2022 till date,” he said. “But during our meeting today we have announced that we will repay the deductions made and also stop further ones.”

He said after careful consideration the NHIA decided to repay the health facility to enable it invest the money into equipment to enhance its services to La residents.

Mr. Brown however urged the facility to re-submit their credentials according to their new status to avoid future scantions by the NHIA.

La Polyclinic Administrator, Joyce Dasah, expressed her excitement at the announcement. “I’m all joy because they mentioned that all those deductions will be refunded to us and we are so excited, even with the little that we were getting you have seen what we are doing here for yourself,” she said.

She indicated that the money would go a long way in helping the polyclinic get essential equipments for delivery service which it is about to re-introduced.

She also assured that the facility will take the necessary steps to ensure its credentials are in line with the services it is providing to avoid future challenges.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri