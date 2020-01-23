Indian Oil Company To Assist NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is to be assisted by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), to implement the Cylinder Recirculation Model under the new LPG policy.

This follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two companies in India.

Officials from both the NPA and Ministry of Energy as at the time of filing this report were in India to discuss partnership deals to boost Ghana’s petroleum sector.

Chief Executive of NPA, Alhassan Tampuli and IOCL’s Chief General Manager (LPG Operations), LKS Chauhan signed the agreement.

Among other things, the NPA is to receive technical support in the areas Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) Standards, Development of Licensing, Permit and Legal Framework, Development of economics for LPG Bottling Plants, Pricing Structure, and Communication Strategy, by India’s biggest oil company.

The NPA will be assisted to improve infrastructure development for the new LPG value chain, support for upgrading capacities of institutions along with policy development and review.

The NPA is expected to commence the first phase of the Cylinder Recirculation Model pilot in the first quarter of 2020, following successful negotiation with the retail outlets.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India Michael Oquaye Jnr. was one of the key witnesses to the signing of the agreement.