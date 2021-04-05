India’s Daily Covid19 Cases cross Grim 100,000 Mark

India has become the second country in the world to record over 100,000 cases of coronavirus.

The Asian nation reported that hospitals in its worst affected states were overwhelmed with covid19 patients.

On Monday, April 5, 2021, India recorded 103,558 daily covid19 cases.

The data from India’s Health Ministry revealed that India has so far recorded 12.6 million confirmed cases of covid19 since the pandemic outbreak.

The total cases make India the third highest covid19 affected nation after the US and Brazil.

In September 2020, India reported at least over 90,000 cases daily.

The Health Ministry in its latest report said the western state of Maharashtra, recorded 57,074 new cases overnight, contributing to over 55 percent of total cases in the country in the last two weeks.

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, the Government of announced new restrictions, including a night curfew and a weekend lockdown, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The state is expected to close shopping malls, cinemas, bars, restaurants and places of worship from Monday evening.

By Melvin Tarlue