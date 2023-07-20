Infantino Wants Only ‘Positive Vibes’…As Women World Cup Kicks Off Today

Gianni Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he only wants to talk about positive things during the Women’s World Cup when asked about issues such as gender pay disparity.

At a news conference in Auckland on the eve of the biggest Women’s World Cup yet, Infantino also joked about his extraordinary monologue before the men’s World Cup in Qatar.

In November, Infantino said: “Today I feel Qatari, I feel Arab, I feel African, I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker.”

Yesterday, he said he felt tired after only just arriving in New Zealand.

“It’s a great moment to be here,” Infantino added.

“For those of you who are waiting to hear how I feel today… today I feel tired because I have just landed. But I feel very happy.”

Co-hosts New Zealand kick off the tournament against Norway at Eden Park today (08:00 BST kick-off) before Australia, who are also hosting the Women’s World Cup, play the Republic of Ireland in Sydney later the same day (11:00).

Infantino was asked about a range of issues surrounding the women’s game.

Australia’s squad have criticised the gender disparity in World Cup prize money and the fact some nations do not have collective bargaining rights.

“Today is the eve of the opening game of the Women’s World Cup and for me it’s a moment to focus on the positives,” he added.

“Until the August 20 [date of the final] you will only hear positive things from me about everything and everyone, and if somebody is still not happy about something then I am so sorry.

“As of August 21 we focus on some other issues around the world. We will deal with all the problems coming up. But seriously we have made important steps and made a path.”