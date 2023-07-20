Ex-Kotoko Striker Dies After Collapsing On Pitch

Kabiru Moro

Former Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC striker Kabiru Moro has tragically died aged 35, sources have confirmed to Ghanasoccernet.com.

The incident occurred during a local game in Akwatia, Eastern Region, on Tuesday.

Moro suddenly collapsed on the field, prompting immediate medical attention.

He was swiftly rushed to St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

Moro had a great career and was known for his contributions to both Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League. He was a key figure for the Medeama squad that represented Ghana in the 2014 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The sudden passing of Kabiru Moro has shocked the football community, and tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow players who remember his talent and contributions to the sport. His loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew and admired him.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of Kabiru Moro during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.